"Triple H loses" - The Rock replacing the Game as the head of creative will happen, says veteran

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 02, 2025 04:58 GMT
Is he being replaced? (Credit: WWE.com)
Is he being replaced? (Credit: WWE.com)

The Rock may be about to replace Triple H, a veteran believes. If that happens, there may not be much he can do about it.

At WrestleMania 41, things didn’t quite go according to what fans had hoped it would. The ending to the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes was not what anyone had expected.

The Rock did not show up as had been thought, and the star has now revealed that he never planned to appear. He has also made several comments, including that he would not have booked the ending of the show like The Game did.

Speaking on BroDown, Vince Russo commented on it, saying that if The Rock chose to replace the Cerebral Assassin in creative, then there was nothing that The Game could do to stop it. He talked about TKO and the Final Boss’ relationship to them, as compared to their relationship with The Game. He said that, should the time come, then the WWE CCO would be immediately replaced by The Rock.

“The Rock’s relationship with these TKO people, it’s deep rooted. He’s known Ari Emanuel for years. He’s known Nick Khan for years. Here’s what you’ve got to understand. This is all just the question of how much the Rock wants to get involved. Because the people that own TKO and are running TKO, they are looking at the Rock – this is a Bonafide movie star.”
He continued:

“This is a guy that the entire world knows. There is value here. Mac, they are looking at Triple H like a wrestler – that’s how they are looking at Triple H. Again, depending on what the Rock wants to do? Triple H loses. Because The Rock could replace him tomorrow, like that, if that’s what he wants to do.” [20:00 – 20:57]
At this time, there does not seem to be any sign that the star is deciding to replace The Game anytime soon.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
