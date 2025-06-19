Triple H is losing major chances because he is "marred in politics," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H has created quite a few compelling storylines since assuming his authoritative role. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the political aspect of the business is affecting The Game's creative direction.

Russo recently cited the example of Zelina Vega to illustrate his point. He believes that, as the daughter of a 9/11 victim, Zelina could have been incorporated into a storyline, especially after winning the United States Championship. However, Triple H not going in that direction has led Russo to think that The Game is missing out on organic ways to push stars.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"I think this guy is so marred in politics, he is missing the simplest things. I really do, 'cause like I said when I was in the middle of the politics at TNA and WCW, I could not give 100% to creative. And I know that's a part of this because these are all layups, Chris. This is a layup... You don't need 20 people in a room and have a creative meeting for 3 hours." [2:24 onwards]

The WWE veteran questioned Triple H's planning

Missing Zelina Vega's storyline has apparently made Vince Russo question whether Triple H even remembers the WWE star's history.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo made it clear that it was not sensible to miss opportunities like this.

"Bro, Coach, who I consider in the business, had no idea her (Zelina) father died in 9/11. He thought she just held a memorial when she won the title. He had no idea. But like you pointed out, the US Title, the greatest attack against US on home soil where she lost her dad, how could that possibly not be the story going in? Chris, I am gonna give them the benefit of the doubt, I swear to god. Is it possible that Triple H didn't know that's how her father passed?" [1:07 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Zelina Vega.

