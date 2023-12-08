Triple H could make CM Punk the disciplinary committee head of WWE, veteran says (Exclusive)

CM Punk being back in the WWE has opened a world of creative possibilities, and Vince Russo believes the returning star should be made the disciplinary committee head.

Reports suggested that, to tackle the apparent unrest backstage in AEW, Bryan Danielson was told to oversee the company's disciplinary committee, which eventually decided to oust CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has since gone back to WWE, while Bryan Danielson continues to have the added backstage duty in AEW.

The latest Writing with Russo episode was all about how WWE should book Punk, and the proposal of him becoming the head of a disciplinary committee seemed like a great idea.

Russo loved the scenario where Punk was given the power to fine and possibly even fire other talents, which could be WWE's way of responding to AEW without attracting legal trouble. Vince explained:

"This is what Vince Russo would do. Bro, I'm sure you read all the news that the names came out of who was on the disciplinary committee with CM Punk. It was Bryan Danielson. Bro, Triple H makes CM Punk the Head of the disciplinary committee. And Punk can fine people, bro; he can fire. Bro, how great would that be, Chris? That would be tremendous. You really want to stick it up Tony Khan's backside? He makes him the head of the WWE disciplinary committee, bro!" [3:55 onwards]

Vince Russo on how CM Punk can 'heel it up' with a unique WWE role

Authority characters in professional wrestling have often been utilized to draw heat on talents. Vince Russo felt that pushing CM Punk as the man who runs the disciplinary committee would transform him into a despised heel.

WWE might have General Managers at the moment, but it was noted in Writing with Russo that Punk's decision-making powers might be more significant.

Amongst the various ways for Punk to get heel heat, Vince Russo stated that the former WWE Champion could be shown in the Gorilla Position, waiting to find talents after their matches. Russo continued:

"He is waiting at the Gorilla Position after every match to fine people for, like, going on the third rope. Yeah, that would be great! (He can heel it up) yeah!" [5:01 - 5:16]

Do you like Vince Russo's pitch? Sound off in the comments section below.

