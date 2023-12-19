Triple H makes announcement before RAW; Seth Rollins given big opportunity

Triple H just announced that Seth Rollins will be given a massive opportunity on RAW tonight.

Rollins has had one of the best runs of his career in 2023. He won the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year and has proven himself a worthy champion who has defended his title at every opportunity.

He has faced anyone who wanted a title match, even with a bad back. Recently, Rollins has been embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre. It all started when the former attacked Seth after announcing that he would give Jey Uso a title match. The Scottish Warrior, who was unhappy with the announcement, headbutted Rollins and attacked him.

Last week, Drew McIntyre addressed Rollins and challenged him to a match at WWE Day One for the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H has now announced that Rollins will get the chance to respond to Drew's challenge tonight on RAW:

"Plus, @RonKillings takes on @jd_mcdonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight @Gunther_AUT defends his #ICTitle against @mikethemiz And @WWERollins will have his opportunity to respond to last week’s events…8/7c, LIVE on @USANetwork," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins responds to Drew McIntyre's challenge tonight on RAW.

What do you think will be Seth Rollins' response? Sound off in the comments section.