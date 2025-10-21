Triple H makes an announcement after WWE RAW

WWE CCO Triple H shared a post after Jey Uso's big win on tonight's episode of RAW. The Game hyped up the upcoming World Heavyweight Title match between Jey and CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.On RAW tonight, Seth Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Title by General Manager Adam Pearce. He also announced that a new world champion will be crowned at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with #1 contender CM Punk facing the winner of a Battle Royal. The main event of the show was a Saturday Night's Main Event World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal, which Jey Uso ultimately won. He had an intense staredown with Punk as the show went off the air. Shortly after, WWE CCO Triple H posted the following message on his official X handle.&quot;A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned in Salt Lake City on November 1st. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso. #SNME.&quot;Triple H and CM Punk have come a long wayCM Punk left WWE in 2014 and verbally attacked The Game during his exit. He reminded him that he put himself over at the expense of &quot;The Summer of Punk&quot; in 2011. Punk went on to trash WWE for years on end before shockingly returning to the company in late 2023.Triple H and Punk have come a long way and are now quite close. Punk has been doing incredibly well under his regime on the main roster and headlined WrestleMania for the first time in his career earlier this year. Punk won the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 but lost it mere minutes later to Seth Rollins via cash-in. It remains to be seen if he manages to bag the gold again when he meets Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.