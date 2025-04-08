Triple H makes a huge change to WrestleMania 41 match; affected WWE star sends four-word message

Most of the WrestleMania 41 card has taken shape following WWE RAW, with one of the matches being altered. One of the superstars affected has tweeted a message about the change.
Following weeks of animosity and chaos, WWE has finally added Rhea Ripley to the Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows. The Eradicator lost the title to IYO SKY a month ago, while Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot for herself.
Ripley faced SKY in a rematch last week on WWE RAW, with Belair as the special guest referee. It ended without a winner, which has ultimately led to Adam Pearce announcing a triple threat match for the Women's World Title.
IYO SKY has taken to her official X/Twitter handle to react to this change. She is looking forward to WrestleMania 41:
"I’m down with it!!!!🔥," she tweeted.
It seems, as of now, that SKY has been overlooked by both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The two of them got in each other's faces on WWE RAW, with Mami shoving the Women's World Champion out of their way. IYO responded with a springboard dropkick to both women and stood tall over them tonight.
It remains to be seen who will stand tall at WrestleMania 41, though. Ripley's addition makes the Women's World Title match even more exciting than before.