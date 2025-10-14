Triple H makes major CM Punk announcement following WWE RAW

Triple H made a massive announcement regarding CM Punk following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship yesterday on the red brand.Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship during last night's show. The Vision attacked Punk after the match but then shockingly decided to betray Seth Rollins as well. Bron Breakker leveled the World Heavyweight Champion with a Spear, and Bronson Reed followed it up with a thunderous Tsunami Splash.Triple H took to social media today to announce that Punk has something to prove at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, suggesting that the 46-year-old is in line for a marquee match at the show next month.&quot;#SNME heads to Salt Lake City November 1st…and @cmpunk has something to prove. 7pm ET / 4pm PT on @peacock,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPunk defeated Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 to become the World Heavyweight Champion, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to win the title. Rollins is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury following his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel this past Saturday night.Bill Apter claims CM Punk and major WWE star revived their careers in AEWWrestling veteran Bill Apter recently suggested that both CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revived their careers in All Elite Wrestling before returning to the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that Punk and Rhodes' time in AEW was instrumental to their current success in WWE.&quot;CM Punk was in AEW, and they brought him. The CM Punk fans were going crazy seeing him there. So he got a brand new career out of that in WWE also. So you know what? I'll give a definite yes because they got them both [Punk and Cody] back in the eye of the wrestling fans, both on TV, in print media, and more importantly, of course, on the internet.&quot; Apter said.Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKThe frenzy for CM Punk is insane, it always has been. ❤ https://t.co/ji2I3YamsqIt will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Rollins and Punk moving forward.