Triple H makes major Royal Rumble announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H made a major announcement for Royal Rumble, ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Game took to social media to make a massive announcement regarding Royal Rumble 2025. The highly-anticipated premium live event will take place this weekend, and The King of Kings announced the official theme song for the show today on X (fka Twitter). He shared that the song Von Dutch by Charli XCX will be the official anthem for the PLE, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"From BRAT Summer to #WrestleMania season, @Charli_XCX’s 'Von Dutch' is the official theme of #RoyalRumble. (am I brat?)," wrote Triple H.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025. #DIY will also be defending their WWE Tag Team Championships in a Two out of Three Falls Match, in addition to the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches scheduled for the premium live event this weekend.

Former WWE star wonders if Triple H would consider his return at Royal Rumble 2025

Wrestling veteran Chris Masters recently discussed a potential return to the company and wondered if Triple H would even consider the possibility.

Speaking with Rewind Recap Relive, Masters was asked about a potential return to the promotion. He admitted that he would like to return to WWE, but doesn't think that Triple H believes fans would remember him.

"I didn’t think about it for a long time, and then about three or four years ago, I started seeing a lot of my friends come back, and I started to really yearn for it and tried to put feelers out there. But it hasn’t come to be. I don’t know, in my mind, I think about — yeah, I might get a pop. It might be a cool return. But I think in the powers' mind, like Hunter [Triple H], for instance, in his mind, he would think that they’ve got forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’. It’s been too long, they’ve forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’, nobody will care," Chris Masters said. [From 19:44 to 20:24]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches will go on to battle for a major title at WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell which WWE Superstars will emerge victorious at the PLE this weekend.

