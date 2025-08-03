Triple H makes massive SummerSlam 2026 announcement

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has made a huge announcement for next year's SummerSlam in Minnesota. The Biggest Party of the Summer will retain its format in 2026, which will be a two-night event.This year's SummerSlam is historic because it's the first-ever two-night premium live event outside of WrestleMania. Cardi B served as the host, with the event held inside the massive MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.During an ad break during Night 2, Triple H hyped up next year's SummerSlam, which would be held in the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It was previously announced in May 2024, right after the city lost its bid to host WrestleMania 41.&quot;For more than 35 years, SummerSlam has delivered some of the most amazing moments in WWE history, and in 2026, you'll once again makes history. Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, live from the world-class US Bank Stadium, WWE will bring two epic nights of SummerSlam to the twin cities. So, there's only one question to ask: Are you ready?&quot; Triple H said.The first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey could already be considered a success since both nights were jam-packed, with Night 1 having an attendance of 53,161.