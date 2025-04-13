Triple H makes shocking confession about current relationship with CM Punk

Triple H recently made a stunning confession about his relationship with WWE Superstar CM Punk. The Second City Saint returned to the promotion at WWE Survivor Series 2023 after being fired by All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

In an interview on the High Performance podcast, Triple H revealed that Punk was not happy with the creative for one of his segments. Triple H shared that he sat down with the former AEW World Champion and improved the segment. The Game also disclosed that one of his favorite things about working in television has been collaborating with CM Punk.

"I know you don't like it, everybody has told me. So, like, let's be open. Then he complained about what it was, and I said, 'Okay, let's go sit and talk about it, come up with something good.' And that sort of changed; it was like a paradigm shift for us, relationship-wise. And now, part of like, it's a funny thing for me to even say, sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things in TV, because he shares a very similar view, at the end of the day, of the business as I do," said Triple H. [From 0:16 - 0:47]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk will be squaring off against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Vince Russo reveals a flaw in CM Punk's match at WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is unhappy with the stakes of the Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk recently revealed that the favor he was owed for helping the OG Bloodline last year was that Paul Heyman would be in his corner at WrestleMania. Heyman currently serves as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins also claimed that the Hall of Famer owed him a favor on last Monday's episode of RAW.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend stated that three of the company's biggest stars should not be fighting over Paul Heyman at WrestleMania.

"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying." [0:47 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ad

CM Punk will be competing in the main event of WWE WrestleMania for the first time in his career this weekend. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

If you use the quote from the first half of his article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More