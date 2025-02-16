Triple H marks 50th anniversary with interesting message on historic WWE moment

WWE is synonymous with the mainstream entertainment world, but that was not always the case. The company began solidifying its relationship with Hollywood at WrestleMania I, but the Attitude Era brought a resurgence to the efforts. A key moment with greats of the Stamford-based promotion was just celebrated by Triple H, but he left one major name out.

World Wrestling Entertainment made history on March 18, 2000, when The Rock became the first Attitude Era superstar to host NBC's Saturday Night Live. He was accompanied by Triple H, Paul Wight aka Big Show, Mick Foley, and Vince McMahon. This is often touted as the first SNL hosting gig by a WWE Superstar, but Hulk Hogan and Mr. T hosted the show before WrestleMania I in 1985.

The Great One was joined by his famous colleagues in the monologue, and later in various skits. This was weeks before WrestleMania 2000 was headlined by The Game (with Stephanie McMahon) retaining the WWE Championship in a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match over The Rock with Mr. McMahon, Mick Foley with Linda McMahon, and Big Show with Shane McMahon.

WWE's current Chief Content Officer took to X (fka Twitter) today to congratulate SNL on their 50th anniversary, which will be celebrated tonight on NBC with a three-hour special. While Triple H did not mention his father-in-law, he shared a clip from the monologue and mentioned Rock, Wight, and Foley.

"25 years ago, @TheRock made history by becoming the first @WWE Superstar to host SNL... and @PaulWight, Mick Foley, and I brought attitude to the monologue! Congrats to all the cast, crew, and executives of @nbcsnl who have created a global entertainment franchise for 50 years," Triple H wrote with the clip below.

The People's Champion went on to host SNL four more times, and he's made at least one cameo appearance as The Rock Obama. His second hosting gig, on April 13, 2002, was the final time Dwayne Johnson hosted the show as The Rock.

Triple H praises new WWE NXT champion

World Wrestling Entertainment held its NXT Vengeance Day PLE on Saturday in Washington, DC.

Triple H took to X/Twitter to congratulate Stephanie Vaquer on capturing the Women's North American Championship from Fallon Henley in the premium live event opener.

"An international attraction with the work ethic and the championship gold to prove it. Congratulations @Steph_Vaquer… your future has no limits! #VengeanceDay," Triple H wrote.

Henley's reign went for 110 days after dethroning inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan at Halloween Havoc. Jordan's reign lasted 140 days.

