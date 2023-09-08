Triple H, Megan Morant, Top Dolla and others send congratulations to WWE star Gunther

Gunther surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history today and received congratulatory messages from several stars.

The Ring General defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, edition of SmackDown to capture the Intercontinental Championship and hasn't looked back since. He has even defeated former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus during his incredible reign as champion and overcame them both in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39.

He battled Alpha Academy's Chad Gable in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW. Gable gave it everything he had with his family in the front row but it still was not enough. The 36-year-old put the challenger away with a powerful Clothesline and massive Powerbomb for the pinfall victory to retain the title.

Triple H took to social media after The Honky Tonk Man's record was broken and congratulated Gunther on the remarkable accomplishment.

"Defining his own legacy. And this is just the beginning... Congratulations to @Gunther_AUT on making history as the longest-reigning #ICChampion EVER.," wrote Triple H.

Megan Morant, AJ "Top Dolla" Francis, USA Network, AEW's Santana, and Matt Camp also sent messages to the champion following his incredible achievement. Top Dolla provided Gunther with the new nickname "GOATher" as seen below.

Stars congratulate The Ring General on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer admits he got emotional during Chad Gable vs. Gunther

WWE legend Mark Henry recently admitted that the main event during this past Monday's edition of RAW made him emotional.

The World's Strongest Man currently works for All Elite Wrestling in a backstage role after he left WWE in 2021. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry stated that the Intercontinental Championship match on RAW made him tear up. He noted that Gable's family was in the front row and that added to the moment.

"Gunther and Gable did something that a lot of matches haven't done over the years, and that was make me tear up. It wasn't really the match. It was the fact that it was so exciting and so much fun to watch, and when Gable lost and his daughter started crying, I started crying too because I realized that pro wrestling, when done right, can emotionally affect you," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The leader of Imperium has been dominant since his arrival on WWE's main roster. Only time will tell which superstar will finally be able to dethrone him and capture the Intercontinental Championship.

