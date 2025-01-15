  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "Triple H might fire him," "This better be a work" - Fans react to 40-year-old WWE star's ongoing situation

"Triple H might fire him," "This better be a work" - Fans react to 40-year-old WWE star's ongoing situation

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 15, 2025 15:27 GMT
Triple on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE is set to close the month with a bang as the company will host the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Corey Graves' recent tweets on X (fka Twitter) and feared that something bad could happen in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Pat McAfee returned to WWE and was paired up with Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrette moved to Friday Night SmackDown. This led to Corey Graves returning to the developmental brand on a full-time basis.

However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion wasn't too stoked about it and made a few cryptic tweets where he questioned his positioning in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, the star was abruptly taken off the show, and fans believe he's gearing up for an in-ring return, or the worst could be coming for him in 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans also replied to Graves' tweets with some believing that it's all a work that will lead to an on-screen storyline:

"Wonder if this is real or setting up McAfee vs Graves, would be cool to see graves wrestle again if that is the case," one fan wrote.
"This better be a work 🤬," wrote another.
"AKA New Boss Same As The Old Boss," this one tweeted.
"I hope it's a storyline cuz if he keeps this up, Triple H might fire him 🤷🏽‍♂️," a fan said.

Triple H offered Corey Graves a job as a commentator on WWE NXT

Over a decade ago, Corey Graves was an active performer in the Stamford-based promotion and worked on his craft under Triple H's creative leadership on WWE NXT. However, the star was forced into an early retirement.

The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion was concussed for the second time, which forced him into leaving in-ring competition. However, Triple H saw potential in The Saviour of Misbehaviour and presented him with a new opportunity.

In December 2014, the company's YouTube channel uploaded a video where The Game met Corey Graves following TakeOver: R Evolution, where Graves served as a color commentator. During this, the 14-time World Champion offered the young star a two-year contract with the brand.

youtube-cover

The latter accepted the offer and became a full-time commentator in the Stamford-based promotion for years to come. It'll be interesting to see where the star goes next in 2025.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी