"Triple H might fire him," "This better be a work" - Fans react to 40-year-old WWE star's ongoing situation

WWE is set to close the month with a bang as the company will host the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Corey Graves' recent tweets on X (fka Twitter) and feared that something bad could happen in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Pat McAfee returned to WWE and was paired up with Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrette moved to Friday Night SmackDown. This led to Corey Graves returning to the developmental brand on a full-time basis.

However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion wasn't too stoked about it and made a few cryptic tweets where he questioned his positioning in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, the star was abruptly taken off the show, and fans believe he's gearing up for an in-ring return, or the worst could be coming for him in 2025.

Fans also replied to Graves' tweets with some believing that it's all a work that will lead to an on-screen storyline:

"Wonder if this is real or setting up McAfee vs Graves, would be cool to see graves wrestle again if that is the case," one fan wrote.

"This better be a work 🤬," wrote another.

"AKA New Boss Same As The Old Boss," this one tweeted.

"I hope it's a storyline cuz if he keeps this up, Triple H might fire him 🤷🏽‍♂️," a fan said.

Triple H offered Corey Graves a job as a commentator on WWE NXT

Over a decade ago, Corey Graves was an active performer in the Stamford-based promotion and worked on his craft under Triple H's creative leadership on WWE NXT. However, the star was forced into an early retirement.

The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion was concussed for the second time, which forced him into leaving in-ring competition. However, Triple H saw potential in The Saviour of Misbehaviour and presented him with a new opportunity.

In December 2014, the company's YouTube channel uploaded a video where The Game met Corey Graves following TakeOver: R Evolution, where Graves served as a color commentator. During this, the 14-time World Champion offered the young star a two-year contract with the brand.

The latter accepted the offer and became a full-time commentator in the Stamford-based promotion for years to come. It'll be interesting to see where the star goes next in 2025.

