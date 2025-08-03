Triple H mocks WWE legend after SummerSlam; fires hilarious shots

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:03 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE.com)
Night One of SummerSlam was a rollercoaster of emotions for many fans. The show started with Roman Reigns reuniting with Jey Uso and ended with Seth Rollins leaving MetLife Stadium as the new World Heavyweight Champion. After the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H mocked legendary commentator Michael Cole as he posted a hilarious picture of the latter.

In the match before the main event, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. The bout had some crazy moments, including Logan Paul hitting a frog splash on Roll while he lay on the announcers table.

The Game shared an image of Michael Cole where he could be seen wearing a headband that reads "Paul" in the same black and yellow colors that Logan Paul uses. It was hilarious because Michael Cole continuously bashes The Maverick when he's calling his matches.

Triple H seemingly posted the abovementioned image to fire some hilarious shots at one of WWE's longest-tenured commentators.

Triple H&#039;s Instagram Story (Image via Triple H&#039;s Instagram handle)
After a historic Night One of SummerSlam, fans are excited to see what else The Game has planned for the second night of the show. Fans are hyped for the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins cashes in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam

In the main event of Night One of SummerSlam, CM Punk faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the end of an intense bout, Punk planted The Ring General with a GTS and pinned him to become the new champion.

After the match, Seth Rollins came out on crutches, pretending to be injured. He then dropped the crutches, removed his knee brace, and rushed to the ring. Rollins ultimately cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to leave MetLife Stadium as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Fans are really excited to see what's next in this storyline with Rollins as the new champion.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
