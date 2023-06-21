"Triple H needs to learn" - Fans react to Vince McMahon reportedly making last-minute changes to WWE RAW

Triple H took over the WWE creative duties from Vince McMahon almost a year back, and there have been noticeable changes in the weekly product. However, fans were seemingly happy about the former head of creative making a last-minute change on RAW for Seth Rollins' segment.

The World Heavyweight Champion was set to host an open challenge on the Monday Night Show. He opened the show to a huge ovation as the crowd sang his theme song, but Finn Balor attacked him from behind. Ringside officials had to separate the two before they started brawling backstage again.

Inside the ring, the Miz complained about not being able to challenge the Monday Night Messiah for the World Heavyweight Championship. Tommaso Ciampa came out instead and attacked the A-Lister.

It has now been reported that the decision to have Finn Balor attack Seth Rollins was made by Vince McMahon, as the 77-year-old wanted the former Universal Champions to open the show.

Tommasso Ciampa ended up winning his match against the Miz, while fans got to witness an intense brawl between Balor and Rollins. The same sentiment was echoed on social media, and fans were largely pleased with the decision to change the booking plans.

Released WWE talent Caryn Mower says she knocked on Vince McMahon's door

Vince McMahon has been responsible for making and breaking a number of WWE Superstars' careers. The billionaire has often written off talent that he deems unfit for his product.

Caryn Mower was given the gimmick of Stephanie McMahon's personal aerobics trainer. She recently revealed in an interview that she was not happy with the name she was given.

"I basically wrote them, 'I was an aerobic instructor, this, that, blah, blah, blah.' I guess Vince McMahon said, 'Well, you'll be a great Muffy.' I guess that's the name they gave me, Muffy, for an aerobic instructor, whatever it was, and I wasn't happy with it. I wasn't happy with the name, and I think that's why they got rid of me, because I complained about the name. I really do believe that." [16:35 – 16:59]

Mower debuted on WWE television as Muffy, the aerobics trainer. Her first appearance came on the April 13, 2000 episode of SmackDown. She also made an appearance on the April 16, 2000 episode of Sunday Night Heat.

