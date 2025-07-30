  • home icon
  "Triple H needs to let him go," "He's holding the company back" - Fans frustrated with senior WWE name

"Triple H needs to let him go," "He's holding the company back" - Fans frustrated with senior WWE name

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 30, 2025 15:27 GMT
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE: Unreal gave an insight to fans on how the business works behind the scenes, and several well-known and lesser-known faces got exposure following the documentary's release. Unfortunately, fans were extremely frustrated with Bruce Prichard throughout the show.

Bruce Prichard is a long-standing WWE name and the current Executive Director of the creative writing team. The 62-year-old personality has spent a significant amount of his career with the company, and even kept his role after Vince McMahon was forced to step down. The veteran has played a crucial part in the Triple H-led creative team as well.

Sadly, fans were extremely frustrated with Prichard and, to some extent, Michael Hayes following the documentary's debut. Throughout the show, Bruce Prichard's actions and pitches not only disappointed fans but also got them riled up, leading into WrestleMania 41.

However, the audience was extremely annoyed with Prichard's actions and treatment of Christopher Joseph Park, fka Abyss, when CM Punk and Seth Rollins' match on WWE RAW's Netflix debut went beyond the given time. Fans on X called out the 62-year-old veteran and expressed that they want him gone from the promotion, along with Michael Hayes.

Fan reactions to Bruce Prichard and his actions! [Images from X]
Fan reactions to Bruce Prichard and his actions! [Images from X]

Bruce Prichard cleared the air on a major rumor on WWE: Unreal

Bruce Prichard wasn't happy when Seth Rollins and CM Punk went overtime on RAW's first-ever main event on Netflix. Christopher Joseph Park, fka Abyss, profusely apologized, but the 62-year-old veteran wasn't in the mood for apologies or matches crossing a certain time limit.

Previously, Triple H claimed that the company needs to figure out the timeline of each Monday Night RAW, as they get different benefits from streaming on an OTT platform compared to a local network. However, Prichard dismissed those claims and cleared the air on the rumors about RAW's duration.

On WWE: Unreal, Prichard stated that they do have a time limit on Netflix, and the company cannot continue for as many hours as they wish. While adjustments have been made to the red brand's length on Netflix, the 62-year-old veteran wasn't joking about it.

"People had in their own minds that 'it's Netflix we can go two hours, we can go three hours, we can go four hours if we want.' Not true," Prichard said.
Prichard was one of the few names who appeared at WrestleMania XL following Cody Rhodes' title win against Roman Reigns.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

