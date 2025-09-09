  • home icon
"Triple H won't offer him a new contract," "End the misery" - WWE fans react to major name's segment

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 09, 2025 15:41 GMT
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE is heading towards Wrestlepalooza in a few weeks under the Triple H-led creative regime, and fans reacted to a major segment from Monday Night RAW, where one name hinted that someone doesn't want him in the promotion anymore.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, AJ Styles seemingly went off-script and questioned his current run in the Stamford-based promotion as a performer. The Phenomanel One got a lot of things off his chest and hinted that someone doesn't want him in the company any longer.

While the company did try to change it into a storyline after the show, many fans believe that Styles was speaking the truth, and management didn't like it. After the show, fans reacted to AJ Styles' off-script segment on Monday Night RAW, and many believe that the two-time World Champion made some valid points, hinting at Triple H due to the veteran's poor booking under his creative leadership.

Fan reactions to AJ Styles' recent promo! [Images from X]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Phenomenal One on the red brand in he coming weeks.

Is AJ Styles done with WWE under Triple H's regime?

AJ Styles was the hottest wrestler on the market in 2015 before he signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The Phenomenal One spent over a decade with TNA Wrestling before the two parted ways in 2014. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 when he appeared at the Royal Rumble.

It's been almost a decade since Styles has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion, and most of his success in the company came under the old regime, where he captured the WWE Championship on two occasions and became a Grand Slam Champion.

Before inking what is possibly his last deal as a performer, Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba reported that the 48-year-old veteran sent out feelers to check whether he had options as a performer outside WWE before signing the deal with the company.

Another report from Fightful Select suggests that the multi-time world champion's current contract will run out in February 2026. Although the run under the Triple H-led creative regime hasn't impressed anyone, there's a possibility that The Phenomenal One could leave the promotion in the coming year for a proper final run as a performer.

