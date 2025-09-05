AJ Styles' WWE status update following retirement tease - Reports 

There has been a massive update regarding AJ Styles' WWE status following his cryptic post earlier today. The veteran challenged for the Intercontinental Championship this past Monday night on RAW.Styles took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown to seemingly tease his retirement by sharing an image of his logo in an hourglass. Following the post, Fightful Select shared a new report about Styles and disclosed some interesting details about the former champion's contract.The report revealed that Styles' deal had been extended for one year in early 2025, but could not confirm when it would run out. Fightful noted that sources close to The Phenomenal One had indicated that the contract would be expiring in February 2026, which would be ahead of WrestleMania 42 next year. It was also disclosed that WWE was hoping to retain Styles longer than the terms of his contract, but would evaluate his interest in sticking around next year.Styles battled The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this week on WWE RAW but came up short. El Grande Americano interfered in the match and helped Mysterio retain the title.Former WWE star comments on dream match against AJ StylesWrestling veteran EC3 recently discussed a potential dream match against AJ Styles outside World Wrestling Entertainment.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that he never got the chance to have a singles match against The Phenomenal One during his career. The former WWE star said that the only time he shared the ring with Styles was during a Gauntlet Match while they were both in TNA.&quot;Hey, you never know. Hey, AJ and me? Well, I never got to work with AJ. The one thing on his last, his exit, I think it was him and Aldis. Some convoluted sort of Gauntlet thing where a bunch of goobers ran down, I was one of them. The only thing I've done with AJ Styles is get atomic dropped and get clotheslined,&quot; said EC3. AJ Styles has accomplished a lot during his career in professional wrestling. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 48-year-old in the Stamford-based promotion.