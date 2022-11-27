Triple H paid homage to his childhood memories at the 2022 Survivor Series press conference

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took a nostalgic trip to his childhood after hosting Survivor Series Premium Live Event with a War Games model. During the WCW days in 1987, Dusty Rhodes introduced the War Games format.

However, the company did not use the WarGames concept until 2017. That year, WWE revived the format to be held for their developmental brand NXT at an event titled NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

This year Triple H paid respects to Dusty Rhodes and his legacy by transitioning the War Games concept to the premium live event, Survivor Series.

During the Survivor Series WarGames press conference, the 14-time World Champion commended and thanked everyone for the premium live event. Here's what Triple H esteemed:

"Today meant a lot. I think for all of us. In the new transition time, you are trying to blaze a new trail. But at the same time, remember everything historically that came in front of you and paid homage to that, to honor that, to pay respect to that. Every bit of respect that is due. I grew up watching Survivor Series. I grew up watching War Games. Putting them together tonight and having that delivered in such a big way meant a lot to me," said The Game. [0:00 - 0:41]

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso Triple H: It was our job to honor the past and move into the future #SurvivorSeries Triple H: It was our job to honor the past and move into the future #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/Z4FiE62uO7

Triple H appreciated WWE superstars for having a successful Premium Live Event

The King of Kings has always had an eye for capturing diamonds out of coal. Hence, The Game has helped many WWE talents climb the ladder of success.

Triple H noted that, just like him, this year's Survivor Series was also an excellent opportunity for talents who grew up watching the pay-per-view since they were kids. WWE superstars battling in the classic old-school War Games format was a massive hats off to professional wrestling legends.

"I think it meant a lot to our talent. I think it meant to them as talents that as kids grow up, just like me watching Survivor Series, watching War Games. Watching all the greats that ever did this before us step into those time-honored traditional pay-per-views and do what they do better than anybody else," he continued. [0:42 - 1:02]

Since, after a long time, the War Games format returned to WWE television, The Game noted his concerns about the pressure on talents. However, under Triple H's regime, WWE superstars admired the product of the past and moved into the future.

What did you make up of the 2022 Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes