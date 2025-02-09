Triple H pays tribute to the Shield

The WWE Universe recently witnessed former Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns exchanging heated words at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The hostility between Rollins and Reigns has reached its peak, as The Visionary launched a brutal attack on The OTC, crushing his head with two consecutive Stomps after CM Punk eliminated both in the Men’s Rumble. However, a new clip from the Premium Live Event shows Triple H paying tribute to The Shield.

The Stamford-based promotion has shared a video on its official YouTube channel. The video features Triple H’s perspective while producing one of the biggest PLEs of the year in professional wrestling. It also includes moments where The Game managed the show from the Gorilla position.

The vlog also captures the moment when Jey Uso shockingly won the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, with Triple H instructing his team to tell The YEET Master to bring his son into the ring as he was seated ringside. Interestingly, The CCO referred to that corner as “The Shield corner.”

This seems to be a modern-day wrestling term that employees in the Stamford-based promotion use to pay tribute to the iconic stable “The Shield.” In the past, the dominant faction members would usually enter from that same corner.

Seth Rollins breaks character to praise his Shield brother

Seth Rollins and his former stablemate Roman Reigns are embroiled in a heated feud, with reports suggesting that Rollins, Reigns, and Punk will face off at WrestleMania 41 this year.

The OTC and The Visionary also faced off last year on Night One of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match. However, before that, during an interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN, Rollins broke character to praise Roman Reigns, calling him “one of the greatest to ever do it” and referring to him as his brother.

It will be intriguing to see how the Triple H-led creative team books Reigns and Rollins in the coming months.

