WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is around the corner. Ahead of the show, several wrestling fans revealed that they wanted to see Bronson Reed at the premium live event.

After missing an opportunity to fight in front of his home crowd following his loss to Bobby Lashley on an episode of Monday Night RAW, the former North American Champion has been promoting the show on social media.

The Stamford-based company held the official Elimination Chamber press event earlier today, promoting the upcoming matches. The company received positive feedback as the crowd made their presence felt from the get-go.

Bronson Reed took to X to share his views on the press event. He pointed out he was happy to see a vocal crowd while further encouraging the fans not to let the intensity drop.

Several fans reacted to the Aussie's post in a positive manner. Some X users expressed their desire to watch Reed in the chamber, while other fans demanded the superstar somehow be a part of the Elimination Chamber match.

You can check some of the tweets below:

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed names Dusty Rhodes as the greatest 'Big Man' of all time

Dusty Rhodes is considered by many to be one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. The late WWE Superstar achieved remarkable success throughout his career, winning numerous championships across all the wrestling promotions he worked for.

The American Dream won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on three different occasions. The legendary professional wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Unfortunately, Rhodes passed away at the age of 69 in 2015 due to kidney failure.

Speaking to TNT Sports, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed opened up about his love of Dusty Rhodes. The Australian superstar believes the latter is the greatest 'big man' of all time. He pointed out the veteran wrestler's ability to move effortlessly inside the squared circle with high intensity:

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just... The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one until I eventually become the World Heavyweight Champion and do all those things as well," Reed said.

After he was done praising The American Dream, Reed claimed he would become a future World Heavyweight Champion and do several other things to surpass Rhodes. For those unaware, Bronson has yet to win a title on the main roster.

Who do you think is the greatest 'big man' of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.