  Triple H possibly accidentally spoils the winner of the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Triple H possibly accidentally spoils the winner of the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 01, 2025 15:03 GMT
Who will win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match tonight?

Triple H appears to have spoiled the winner of the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match. Some eagle-eyed fans caught a potential easter egg just hours before the premium live event in Toronto, Canada.

Cody Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 will be determined in a six-man Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday. WWE has stacked the field for the match. John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul will be locked inside the Chamber later tonight.

Every participant except for The Cenation Leader earned their spots by winning their respective qualifiers. John Cena announced his direct entry into the Elimination Chamber match immediately after losing Royal Rumble.

Last night, Triple H took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share backstage footage of himself walking into the Scotiabank Arena for SmackDown. As the Game was entering the building, John Cena was shown in the background on the production trucks. History has it that almost everything in WWE is done on purpose. This has led to speculation that John Cena will be winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match tonight.

Check out the clip below:

However, Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone reported that Drew McIntyre is currently slated to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and set up a WrestleMania 41 match with Cody Rhodes.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
