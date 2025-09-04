Triple H possibly had a role in disrespecting WWE legend, feels former employee (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H allegedly favoring some legends over others. The discussion started when Bret Hart complained about being underappreciated.
Hart was in New Jersey during the 2025 SummerSlam weekend. However, the wrestling legend said that WWE did not have a seat for him in the arena. The 68-year-old legend was upset with the way he was treated at the event. He even pointed out that Triple H's buddy Kevin Nash had a seat, but he did not.
This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that the seeds were sown during the WrestleMania weekend when Bret seemingly rolled his eyes at The Game.
Russo explained that the production team might have informed the CCO, and the SummerSlam invitation was a way to get back at the legend. The veteran writer felt that he would also be upset if WWE treated him the way it treated Hart.
"What this all stems from is this. The Hall of Fame. When [Steve] Austin and Bret are standing on stage. Triple H gets the big gimmick, spits his water, then goes over, shakes the hand, and he walks away, and Bret rolls his eyes. Now, bro, you know that was brought to Triple H's attention immediately. So what do they do? They invite the dude to SummerSlam." He continued, "Calgary to Jersey is like a six-hour freaking flight. So they fly him in to SummerSlam, and he gets there. They don't have a seat for him. Oh, how cute. So listen, bro, if I'm Bret, yeah, I'm gonna be a littel p*ssed off about it."
Triple H and Bret Hart have had bad blood since the Montreal Screwjob. While the two have been able to reconcile and settle their differences over the years, there are small instances that signal there may still be some tensions between them.
