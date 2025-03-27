  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H praised star just before he was let go; he will never go back to WWE

Triple H praised star just before he was let go; he will never go back to WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 27, 2025 04:27 GMT
He
He's been let go (Image credit: WWE.com)

Triple H praised a WWE star before he was let go. Now, the star has vowed to reject any chance of returning to the company.

Ad

Baron Corbin's contract was suddenly not renewed when it expired on November 1. He confessed that what Triple H said surprised him.

Corbin confessed that Triple H had spoken to him and said he should be proud of re-inventing himself. He said that soon after that, he was let go from the company. The star said that immediately after being let go, he promised himself that he was going to get bigger and better, and when WWE came to ask him to return, he would refuse them. He said he was never going back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Corbin hoped his irritation and anger would disappear in a few months.

"I reinvented myself and Hunter told me, 'Great job reinventing yourself, you should really be proud.' And I got let go... The first thought that comes to mind is, alright, well I'm gonna become bigger and better and then when you call me to come back, I'm gonna tell you to stick it. That's kind of the motivation for me at the moment. The ability to tell the world's largest company when they call... I'm good. Granted, 6 months from now, hopefully all that irritation and anger goes away," Corbin said. [H/T Ariel Helwani on X]
Ad

The star is currently set to appear at MLW next month.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी