Triple H praised a WWE star before he was let go. Now, the star has vowed to reject any chance of returning to the company.

Baron Corbin's contract was suddenly not renewed when it expired on November 1. He confessed that what Triple H said surprised him.

Corbin confessed that Triple H had spoken to him and said he should be proud of re-inventing himself. He said that soon after that, he was let go from the company. The star said that immediately after being let go, he promised himself that he was going to get bigger and better, and when WWE came to ask him to return, he would refuse them. He said he was never going back.

However, Corbin hoped his irritation and anger would disappear in a few months.

"I reinvented myself and Hunter told me, 'Great job reinventing yourself, you should really be proud.' And I got let go... The first thought that comes to mind is, alright, well I'm gonna become bigger and better and then when you call me to come back, I'm gonna tell you to stick it. That's kind of the motivation for me at the moment. The ability to tell the world's largest company when they call... I'm good. Granted, 6 months from now, hopefully all that irritation and anger goes away," Corbin said. [H/T Ariel Helwani on X]

The star is currently set to appear at MLW next month.

