Triple H had private backstage conversations with multiple WWE Superstars ahead of huge return: "Lot of mixed emotions"

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H talked about private conversations with multiple superstars backstage before CM Punk's surprising return at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Punk surprisingly returned to World Wrestling Entertainment with a huge pop, but superstars who participated in the Men's WarGames match did not seem too happy as Seth Rollins openly showcased his disdain for The Second City Saint. Although The Best in the World is known to be controversial, he has only received widespread praise for his attitude since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

During the Countdown to WrestleMania XL Night Two show, Triple H discussed CM Punk's return to WWE. The Game mentioned that he had private conversations with superstars and asked them to set aside their differences with The Second City Saint.

"I'm sure there was a lot of mixed emotions, controversial guy, and I'm sure, let me just say, over the next day or two, I had a lot of very interesting private conversations with a lot of people to just air their differences, and we all got to an amicable place, and I can say this about CM Punk, this is a completely different CM Punk than he was when he left."

Triple H added:

"It has all been positive. He has been nothing but a wonderful employee and nothing but a wonderful addition to the team. You know, look it's been so refreshing in a way working with him that we have been keeping him a part of everything even while he is out injured. So, it's been great." [19:15 - 19:58]

Many fans believe Punk will interfere during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre's WWE World Heavyweight Championship match tonight. It will be interesting to see what The Straight Edge Superstar has planned.

