Triple H promises upcoming PLE will be "unforgettable" after a blockbuster Survivor Series

Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE and has garnered a lot of appreciation from the wrestling world for his booking and storytelling. After an immensely successful Survivor Series, The Game has promised a PLE scheduled for next year to be unforgettable.

Triple H announced that he was retiring from wrestling during an appearance on First Take in March 2022. The reason behind his untimely retirement was his heart condition, which required a defibrillator. Later, in September, he was promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE.

The 14-time World Champion changed the landscape of the wrestling world when CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. The CCO took to Twitter to make a promise to the WWE Universe about the Bash In Berlin PLE scheduled for August 2024:

"#WWEBash in Berlin will be unforgettable."

What did Triple H say about CM Punk's return at Survivor Series?

Moments before WWE Survivor Series went off the air, CM Punk made his way to the stage while the competitors of the main event were still in the ring. Seth Rollins was the most irate about The Best in the World making his unexpected return to the promotion.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H explained in detail what brought him and Punk to the decision to collaborate again. When he was asked what was next for the former AEW star, The Game said that everyone will have to wait to see.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

