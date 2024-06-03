"Triple H proved he doesn't care," "He will be released before 2025"- WWE fans unimpressed with 44-year-old's booking

WWE has been touching new heights every day under the creative guidance of Triple H. While fans are mostly on board with The Game's booking decisions, many have been unimpressed with his booking of Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of the Strong Style joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 after making a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling. After nearly a year on NXT, Nakamura made his main roster debut amid a lot of hype. However, the Japanese star has not been given a constant push on the main roster and is often left without a notable storyline.

While many expected things to change under Triple H's regime, Shinsuke's booking has still not impressed fans. The King of Strong Style pursued the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions last year but came up short every time. Shinsuke has also not won a singles match on TV programming in nearly four months and is mostly used to put over other stars.

Fans recently shared their opinion on Nakamura's booking in WWE on social media. Many believe that the company has failed one of the most decorated NJPW stars of all time.

WWE CCO Triple H called Shinsuke Nakamura a "special talent!"

Shinsuke Nakamura was involved in a lengthy feud with Seth Rollins last year, where the Japanese star took the former World Heavyweight Champion to his limits. Despite coming up short on multiple occasions, the King of Strong Style received huge praise from Triple H, who called him a special talent.

"Seth and Shin, wow! This is the Shinsuke Nakamura that I've always wanted to see here. The work he's been doing in the last couple of months with Seth Rollins—it's a different Shinsuke Nakamura! His energy, his vibe, just seeing him on a day-to-day basis—he's like a new person. It's impressive to see, and I love it! I hope that he continues to do that, and I hope that we can continue that rise. He is a special talent, and I want everybody in the world to see just how special he is," Triple H said.

Hunter's praise of Shinsuke Nakamura has not been reflected in the star's booking in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown Superstar gets a much-deserved push in the coming weeks.