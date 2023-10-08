"He's like a new person" - Triple H feels 43-year-old wrestling veteran has finally unlocked his true potential in WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about Shinsuke Nakamura's current run with the company.

Nakamura was one of Triple H's biggest acquisitions when he signed with WWE back in 2016. He recently competed for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of Fastlane. The two men battled hard in a Last Man Standing match. Despite attacking Rollins with The Mist and targetting his back for most of the bout, Shinsuke came out at the losing end of the contest.

This week, during the Fastlane press conference, The Game gave full credit to Nakamura and Rollins for an amazing match. He praised The King of Strong Style for his work over the last few months. He mentioned that the former NXT Champion has a different aura about him recently, and he wanted the world to see just how good of a star he is.

"Seth and Shin, wow! This is the Shinsuke Nakamura that I've always wanted to see here. The work he's been doing in the last couple of months with Seth Rollins, it's a different Shinsuke Nakamura. His energy, his vibe, just seeing him on a day-to-day basis, he's like a new person. It's impressive to see and I love it. I hope that he continues to do that and I hope that we can continue that rise. He is a special talent and I want everybody in the world to see just how special he is." [From 49:39 to 50:12]

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H also praised LA Knight for his performance at Fastlane

During the same conversation, Triple H also spoke highly about another rising star in WWE, LA Knight. He recalled how The Megastar has come up the ranks in the company ever since he abandoned his Max Dupri gimmick.

"Hard to imagine a year ago he was Max Dupri, right, it's hard to even think about that and here he is in the position that he's in and he's right. He is so used to fighting his way up the hill that he can't enjoy it and I'm working on it with him. Trying to get him to enjoy it, trying to get him to understand that we're all pushing with him. We're all pushing him up the hill too."

Triple H also made it clear that he was personally working with The Megastar and was trying to ensure that he enjoyed every moment of his superstardom.

