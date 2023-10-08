"We're all pushing him up the hill" - Triple H personally working with popular star through meteoric rise in WWE

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about personally working with LA Knight during his current run in the company.

The Megastar has been the top babyface for the company recently. Over the last few months, crowd reaction for Knight has skyrocketed, and he has managed to rise to the top of the blue brand.

During the post-Fastlane Press Conference, Triple H mentioned that Knight has come a long way since his Max Dupri gimmick. He revealed that the 40-year-old superstar has been through a lot of struggles and is finally at a stage where he can enjoy his push.

"LA Knight, hard to imagine a year ago he was Max Dupri, right, it's hard to even think about that and here he is in the position that he's in and he's right. He is so used to fighting his way up the hill that he can't enjoy it and I'm working on it with him. Trying to get him to enjoy it, trying to get him to understand that we're all pushing with him. We're all pushing him up the hill too," Triple H said. [48:48 - 49:15]

The Game mentioned that the Megastar always had the talent but just needed the right platform to display his skills.

"But it's amazing to see the transformation and it's not necessarily a transformation because it's always been there. Just needed the right time and the right platform and the right moment to be able to express it and here it is. He's got the opportunity of a lifetime now and I hope he capitalizes on all of it," Triple H said. [49:17 - 49:36]

Triple H also thanked John Cena

During the same discussion, Triple H also thanked LA Knight's tag team partner John Cena. He claimed that Cena had nothing to prove in the business, and yet he went out every night and provided his one hundred percent effort.

"But I do recognize what John is talking about when he says he doesn't know how long he has to do this, right, he's at an age [where] he's doing a lot of other things. I would just say this to everybody out there, revel in it. I know I am, because the appreciation level that John should get is off the charts," Triple H added. [47:45 - 48:07]

Knight and Cena defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023, and they will now be showing up on SmackDown with a lot more confidence, having got the better of The Bloodline.

