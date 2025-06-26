Triple H provides a massive update on WWE Night of Champions amid rumours of the show being cancelled

Triple H has provided a massive update on this weekend's WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event. There has been speculation regarding the show's status, but it is planned to go ahead as scheduled.

The 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event will feature multiple marquee superstars and matches, including a highly anticipated showdown between John Cena and CM Punk over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and other top names will also be on the show.

On X/Twitter, Triple H shared a photo moments after he arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, confirming that the Night of Champions Premium Live Event is on schedule.

"Touched down in Riyadh. #SmackDown tomorrow #WWENOC Saturday… Are you ready?" Triple H wrote.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Mark Henry commented on WWE going to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions

Mark Henry believes that the WWE roster and members of the company will be safe in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Alfred Konuwa in an interview, the former World Heavyweight Champion recalled his own experience in the country, stating that he had a great time in Saudi Arabia. Henry said:

“I’m not worried about anybody. If the WWE goes over there, the full power of the king and his son are going to protect them and keep them safe. Nothing [is] going to happen. Every time I went to Saudi Arabia, I felt more at home and welcome than I do a lot of places in America. People say 'Welcome home, brother!' Like there’s so many people over there that are brown people that look like you and I."

Despite the tension in the Middle East, the premium live event will take place as planned. The night before the show in Saudi Arabia, WWE will also host this week's episode of SmackDown from the country.

