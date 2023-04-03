Triple H provides an update on Finn Balor after the star got busted open at WrestleMania

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a health update on Finn Balor after the latter took a brutal move from Edge.

Balor was in a Hell in A Cell match against The Rated R-Superstar. During the match, Edge threw a ladder toward Finn, which hit him straight in the head, and busted him open immediately.

The match was momentarily stopped as medical personnel checked on The Demon. However, he was back on his feet in just a few minutes and carried on with the rest of the match.

During the WrestleMania Sunday Press Conference, Triple H assured fans that there was nothing to worry about. He detailed that he had met up with Balor, and the former Universal Champion was fine. He mentioned that the medical staff were swift and effective and took care of the Judgment Day member.

"He's great. I just spoke to him right before I came down here. Sometimes metal appliances that aren't meant to be thrown at you can be unforgiving. Try to be as safe as possible but things happen. He received a few staples in the ring, the bleeding stopped, went along with the match, and was able to put on a classic." [From 46:44 - 47:14]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H confirmed that Shane McMahon was the only performer injured

During the same post-WrestleMania press conference, The Game made it clear that they had the best doctors and medical staff ready to take care of any accidents that occurred inside the ring.

He did confirm that Shane McMahon suffered a torn quad during his impromptu match with The Miz.

"I believe, to my knowledge as of this moment, the only injury tonight at all was Shane with a torn quad. But other than that, everybody was aces." [From 48:01 - 48:10]

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta



OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment. OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment. https://t.co/jHUAOANBKw

Triple H also heaped praise on Snoop Dogg for thinking quickly and saving the segment. He commended the Hall of Famer for stepping into the ring when he noticed that Shane was unable to compete.

