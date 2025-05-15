Triple H only pushed Jey Uso as a result of Bloodline legend's controversial comments, believe veterans

The Triple H-led creative team pushed Jey Uso to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship because of his father, Rikishi's comments, according to wrestling veteran Disco Inferno. The Yeet Master dethroned Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso started to gain momentum in 2024 and became a fan favorite. Many wanted him to win a major singles title, but were left disappointed after The Yeet Master seemingly did not receive the push that he deserved. Just like fans, Rikishi got upset with the Triple H-led creative team as well. During an edition of his Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker lashed out at WWE for his son's booking.

During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked Disco Inferno and Konnan if they thought Jey Uso was booked to win the world title only because his father 'bullied' WWE. Both wrestling veterans had different opinions on this matter.

Konnan believed Rikishi did not bully the Triple H-led creative team into pushing Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while Inferno wondered if The Samoan Stinker's 'complaining' led to the decision at WrestleMania 41.

"Yeah, I don't think he bullied them. [Disco Inferno - Well, he kind of complained.] Oh, complain is very different than bullying. [Inferno - Well, what happens when your complaining leads to them, you know, they don't wanna hear it anymore?] You really think because Rikishi was complaining that they made him champion? The guy got over. That's it," they conversed.

Konnan added that he believed Rikishi's comments were justified, and The Yeet Master was pushed because he was over with fans. However, Inferno was still adamant that the WWE legend might have played a huge role in his son's booking.

"[Inferno - No, no. Okay, all I said was I'm surprised nobody is talking about that.] Why would they? [Inferno - Because it's a possibility. It's just like a thing that you know Rikishi complain a lot...] Obviously, it isn't a lot of possibility if they're not talking about it. [Inferno - Just to clarify, I'm not saying that Jey Uso is not talented. I just think it is funny that the result of Rikishi starting to moan about his kid's booking has ended up with his kid becoming a world champion. That's what I'm saying.] Oh, he was right," they added. [0:56 - 1:41]

WWE star Jey Uso might face Gunther again

On this week's RAW, Jey Uso came out to cut a promo about his upcoming match with Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

The Yeet Master was then interrupted by Gunther, who revealed that the winner of Jey vs. Logan will face The Ring General for the gold on the June 9 edition of RAW after Money in the Bank. If Jey manages to retain the title against The Maverick at SNME, he will once again lock horns with the Imperium leader.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso's future.

