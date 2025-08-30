Triple H is pushing Sami Zayn for his selfish reasons, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has been steadily climbing the ranks in WWE, leading to him becoming the United States Champion on the latest edition of SmackDown. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Sami's push is directly related to Triple H's own motives.

Sami took down Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion last night, much to everyone's surprise. As usual, Triple H posted a picture of him pointing at the newly crowned champion on his social media. This, according to Russo, is a subtle power play from The Game.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo explained why Triple H always prefers to push stars that he deems less talented and impressive than himself. He said:

Trending

"No, because part of it, Mac, is.. The way he is gonna be remembered. His legacy, he wants to be remembered bigger than life. You think Triple H is an idiot? When he is immediately, on social media, pointing at 'Sami Dwarf,' with a heart condition and 10 years retired, and Triple H still towers over him? What's the message there? What's the message? 'This is the WWE United States Champion, look how much bigger than him I am.' That's part of the problem."

WWE veteran feels Shawn Michaels is also similar to Triple H

According to Vince Russo, Shawn Michaels does the same thing in NXT as Triple H does on the main roster.

Adding to his comments on the same episode of BroDown, Russo said:

"I am not even saying they are doing it puposely, they are doing it subliminally. They never want anybody to be as great as them. And Shawn Michaels goes through the same thing training these kids at NXT, and Triple H goes through the same thing of he is gonna push and who he is not gonna push. That is why Karrion Kross is no longer a member of the WWE. Because Karrion Kross could have been bigger than Triple H."

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Sami Zayn down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

