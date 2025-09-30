“Triple H is not qualified for this job,” says ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been in charge of the promotion's creative since taking over the role midway through 2022. The Game used to be the head booker for NXT previously, and his success with the brand helped him take charge of the main roster.
He has received high praise for his work in the last three years, but fans and pundits alike have started to become a little frustrated with WWE's product of late. Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo, who used to be the head writer for the promotion during the Attitude Era, recently made a scathing remark about the King of Kings.
While talking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo's co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, expressed his frustration with WWE booking matches without any real storyline. Russo replied to it, stating that the only reason that is happening is because there's no Vince McMahon in the company anymore.
"Chris, this all goes back to one thing and one thing only. No, Vince. It's that simple. Triple H is not qualified for this job." Russo said.
Vince Russo had some harsh words for The Cerebral Assassin during his review of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Triple H-led creative has set the wheels in motion for next month's Crown Jewel event, and the card for the big event in Perth is beginning to take shape now. All four World Champions are set to take on each other for the Crown Jewel Men's and Women's Championships.
In addition to those two matches, John Cena will wrestle his last match in Australia at the event. The leader of the Cenation is set to face off against his iconic rival, AJ Styles, at the event. A fourth match was added to the card as the team of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will take on The Kabuki Warriors in Ripley's home country.
