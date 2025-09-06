Triple H reacts to AJ Lee's huge return to WWE and sends a message

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 06, 2025 03:09 GMT
AJ Lee finally returned to WWE tonight, and Triple H immediately reacted to it. The CCO had something to say and did not wait long to say it.

Lee's return to WWE was long rumored, but when it happened, the pop from the fans was not something to be scoffed at. In front of a wild Chicago audience, she returned to help her husband, CM Punk, who Becky Lynch was repeatedly slapping. She immediately entered the ring and proceeded to destroy Lynch before embracing Punk and prancing around her with the title, sending a clear message. The two will likely be entering a mixed tag feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

It remains to be seen if that ends up being a Winner Takes All match, given that they hold two titles at this time.

Triple H sent a message, reacting to the return by the massive star. He said that it was always possible to come back home, and he then urged the WWE Universe to welcome back AJ Lee. He posted his usual trademark pointing picture with Lee, and then a picture of both him and Punk in that exact pose, with Lee in the middle.

"You can always come home…Welcome back @TheAJMendez!"
Triple H bringing AJ Lee back to WWE completes a decades-long story for both her and CM Punk

CM Punk's departure from WWE back in 2014, followed by Lee's departure in 2015, left a sour taste in the mouths of most fans from back in the day.

The manner of their departures was not well-received, and fans have been waiting for them to return to WWE. While Punk went to AEW first, his return to WWE, when it finally happened, was huge and shook the company to its foundations.

Now, the fans have finally seen AJ Lee's return as well, and complete a story of the return of the two most influential stars in their own divisions after a long time. How Triple H will book them together remains to be seen.

