Triple H reacts after crowning a brand new champion in WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:36 GMT
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The WWE Universe witnessed the coronation of a brand new champion on SmackDown last week. Triple H has now shared his reaction to Ilja Dragunov's United States Championship win.

The Mad Dragon returned from injury during the October 17, 2025, edition of SmackDown after being on the sidelines for over a year due to a torn ACL.

Ilja Dragunov answered Sami Zayn's WWE United States Open Challenge and ended his reign at 49 days. The two men put on a barnburner of a match, marred by Solo Sikoa's last-minute distraction, which resulted in a title changing hands.

Regardless of the outcome, Dragunov received an overwhelming response and appreciation upon his return.

Triple H, who missed SmackDown last week, took to his X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of himself and Ilja Dragunov with his signature pointing pose. In the caption, he wrote the following message to congratulate the newly-crowned United States Champion.

"Out of action for over a year. Back with a statement… …and the US title. Congratulations, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR"

You can check out his tweet below:

Ilja Dragunov was in action on WWE SmackDown tonight

Hot on the heels of his championship triumph, Ilja Dragunov made his first United States Championship defense on SmackDown tonight.

Before the match, Sami Zayn confronted The Mad Dragon backstage and officially passed on the US Open Challenge to him.

The Russian star was visibly emotional when he came out to the ring. He cut a strong promo, in which he talked about his journey and promised the WWE Universe that he would be a fighting champion.

Shortly after his promo, Aleister Black w/Zelina Vega, accepted Ilja Dragunov's challenge. The Dutchman came close to winning the title, but Damian Priest spoiled his plans.

The outside distraction allowed Dragunov to hit Black with Torpedo Moscow to retain his title. Now that Black and Priest have resumed their rivalry, it will be interesting to see who will step up to Dragunov next.

