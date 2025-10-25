3 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown (October 24, 2025)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown had a good blend of action and shocking moments. New United States Champion Ilja Dragunov continued John Cena and Sami Zayn's tradition of the Open Challenge. Aleister Black answered the call.

Jade Cargill returned to action by saving and then attacking Tiffany Stratton after the champ beat Kiana James. Jimmy Uso jumped brands again, blaming Drew McIntyre for last week's backstage attack on Jacob Fatu.

Damian Priest and Nia Jax also returned to programming after missing the last few shows. WWE made the next three mistakes on the latest episode of SmackDown.

#3. No follow-up between the Wyatt Sicks and the MFTs

Solo Sikoa and the MFTs interrupted Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre's opening segment on SmackDown. Tama Tonga and JC Mateo defeated the duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix.

While it would have been nice for Nakamura and Fenix to get a big win, it wasn't going to happen against Sikoa's rebranded group. The numbers game led the MFTs to victory.

Backstage, Tama Tonga put Nathan Frazer and Axiom on notice after they asked Dragunov for a shot at the US title. After two weeks of staredowns, the Wyatt Sicks didn't show up this week.

It was weird due to the emphasis that was placed on the feud on the previous two shows. Even a short pre-taped promo would have made some sense.

#2. Damian Priest costs Aleister Black again

The Last Man Standing match between Black and Damian Priest was supposed to be the end of their feud. Big stipulation matches similar to that are meant to close the door on a feud.

Priest cost Black during his first bid to win the US title, leading to that big clash a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion answered the call as Dragunov's first challenger.

However, Priest showed up to cost his rival again. Black is unique and has a different aura than most stars. He should be a champion sooner rather than later.

Going back to the feud he just won and using the same tactic to cost him a chance at gold is frustrating and disappointing. Priest could have interfered to cause a disqualification, saving Black some credibility.

#1. A RAW star gets a main event on SmackDown

The theme of the night was Jimmy Uso coming to SmackDown to get revenge on Drew McIntyre for allegedly attacking Jacob Fatu last week. The Scottish Warrior vehemently denied his part despite his hatred for Fatu's family.

A heel like McIntyre would take credit for dropping a monster like The Samoan Werewolf. Since he kept blindsiding McIntyre, Nick Aldis agreed to a No Disqualification match between the two to close the show.

Jimmy lost to Drew yet again, but it takes a SmackDown main event away from a member of the blue brand. Jimmy is already all over RAW, so having him all over the blue brand is a bit much.

