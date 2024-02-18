Triple H reacts to an edited picture of him and Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are among the most prominent power couples in pro wrestling history. However, the duo has not been seen together on screen in a long time. Amid McMahon's absence, The Game has reacted to an edited picture of the pair on social media.

Stephanie McMahon and The Game took up major backstage roles in WWE after Vince McMahon initially retired in 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct. While the 14-time World Champion took charge of the company's creative department, his wife was co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

The Billion Dollar Princess left WWE a few days after her father made his return last year. She has stayed off the pro wrestling radar ever since.

Recently, a fan posted a picture of the duo as Hulk and She-Hulk on Twitter, which caught the attention of Triple H. The Game was quick to respond, tweeting that he and Stephanie McMahon may hang the photo above their mantel.

Could Triple H be the next to leave WWE after Stephanie McMahon?

Disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon recently came to light as former WWE employee Janel Grant accused the 78-year-old of sexual assault and trafficking in a new lawsuit.

While Triple H was not mentioned in any capacity in the lawsuit, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that The Game and Bruce Prichard knew about the whole situation. Russo speculated that Prichard might be forced to leave the company since Endeavor was now in charge.

"I am sure there are two people without a shadow of a doubt. Triple H number one, and Bruce Prichard. Bruce Prichard has been Vince McMahon’s consigliere for 30 freaking years, and that’s why I don’t see him being with WWE for much longer. There is a history of Bruce smartening Vince up to everything. That is history for years and years, and if Ari [Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor] makes that connection that Bruce is going to be telling Vince what’s going on, he’s not going to be working there."

In another podcast, Russo said The Game could be on his way out of WWE following The Rock joining TKO's Board of Directors.

With Stephanie McMahon no longer associated with the company, do you think The Game could follow in her footsteps? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.