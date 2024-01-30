Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Triple H and Bruce Prichard knew about recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

The former WWE CEO was recently hit with a new wave of allegations, ultimately leading to him resigning as TKO's Executive Chairman. McMahon's camp, however, has denied the charges.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Triple H and Bruce Prichard seemingly knew about the allegations. The former WWE employee added that Prichard had been McMahon's "consigliere" for decades; thus, he could be the next one to go.

"I am sure there are two people without a shadow of a doubt. Triple H number one, and Bruce Prichard. Bruce Prichard has been Vince McMahon’s consigliere for 30 freaking years, and that’s why I don’t see him being with WWE for much longer. There is a history of Bruce smartening Vince up to everything. That is history for years and years, and if Ari [ Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor] makes that connection that Bruce is going to be telling Vince what’s going on, he’s not going to be working there." [From 56:37 onwards]

Ronda Rousey recently commented on Bruce Prichard's alleged role in the company. She said the veteran is "Vince's avatar," and the former WWE CEO ran things through him while he was gone for a brief period in 2022.

WWE CCO Triple H commented on the allegations against Vince McMahon during the post-Royal Rumble press conference

Triple H was asked his thoughts on the recent allegations against Vince McMahon during the post-Royal Rumble press conference.

The Game did not address the issue head-on, and said he would like to focus on the positives:

"I'm gonna do exactly what you would expect me to do here. We just had an amazing week. Just got a 10-year $5 billion Netflix deal. [The] Rock joining our board. We just sold out the Royal Rumble, [and] put 48,000 people in Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive, and yes there's a negative, but I wanna focus on that and just keep it to that," he said.

Vince McMahon also faced allegations of misconduct in 2022, following which he stepped down from his position of creative head and CEO. The 78-year-old, however, returned to the company in 2023.

