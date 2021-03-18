Triple H reacts to Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall of Fame news

Triple H has congratulated Eric Bischoff following the announcement that the former WCW executive is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Writing on Twitter, the 14-time WWE World Champion said Bischoff “has done so much for this industry” both on-screen and off-screen.

.@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!! pic.twitter.com/Tg1D1aXehR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2021

The latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast featured an interview with Eric Bischoff. Graves surprisingly revealed that his guest will join Molly Holly in being inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame class on April 6. Caught off-guard by the announcement, Bischoff found himself lost for words:

"Wow... huh! Thank you. I don't know quite what to say. Wow... that's awesome."

This year, WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony is set to feature inductees from 2020 and 2021. The 2020 Hall of Fame, which was delayed due to COVID-19, includes Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman). JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and The British Bulldog are also due to receive their inductions.

Eric Bischoff’s impact on the wrestling industry

Eric Bischoff and Steve Austin feuded in WWE in 2003

As Triple H alluded to, Eric Bischoff had important roles in front of and behind the camera throughout his three decades in the wrestling business.

The 65-year-old worked as the Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of WCW in the 1990s. He helped the company’s weekly show, Nitro, defeat WWE’s Monday Night RAW in the television ratings for 83 consecutive weeks. Bischoff now has his own podcast, 83 Weeks, with Conrad Thompson.

Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Bischoff, who also appeared in WWE as a storyline General Manager, worked as the real-life Executive Director of SmackDown for four months in 2019. Since leaving the role in October 2019, he has made sporadic appearances for rival company AEW.