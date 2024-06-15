Triple H reacts to major WWE star's injury at Clash at the Castle

Triple H commented on a popular WWE star's injury following Clash at the Castle 2024. The premium live event took place in front of a lively crowd in Glasgow, Scotland today.

Damian Priest defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle. The referee got knocked out during the match, and CM Punk interfered. The Archer of Infamy was able to capitalize to escape with the title. However, the veteran got his ankle tied up in the ropes early in the match and might have been injured.

Speaking at the press conference following Clash at the Castle, Triple H commented on the injury and noted that nobody leaves a WWE event completely healthy.

"I've been in that situation before where, you know, it is a full contact sport. The injury rate is 100%, no one gets out unscathed. They might have a long run of it but you are going to leave here with some issues, with some aches and pains. It is just part of the game, but it is part of what we do and why we love it," he said.

The King of Kings added that he hopes Priest is okay and there is always a risk when people step inside a WWE ring.

"When I saw that happen to Damian (Priest), my heart jumped out of my chest. I didn't see any way that he wasn't injured and when I got word that he says he is fine, which adrenaline is a hell of a drug. I'm really hoping when I leave here I am going to get good news. Because, while he is walking around okay now, I'm sure adrenaline is carrying him through that. There is such a fine line between what we do being safe and what we do not being safe," he added.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona on how he would react if he got a call from Triple H

Independant wrestling sensation Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) has shared what he would say if he got a call from Triple H.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview earlier this month, Cardona said he would pick up the phone if he got a call from Triple H or Tony Khan. However, the former WWE star shared that he is making more money now and is quite happy with his career.

"If I were to go back, and listen, if right now my phone rings and it's Tony Khan or Triple H, I'm gonna pick up, I'm gonna have a convo. But I'm not getting on my hands and knees begging for a job. I haven't these past four years. Because right now, I'm making more money than ever, I have more buzz than ever, having more fun than ever, [and] I'm happier than ever. And you know, Matt Cardona, like I said, not wrestling and I've been booked more than ever I've been booked." [From 5:58 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest claimed that he was fine at the press conference following WWE Clash at the Castle. Only time will tell if the World Heavyweight Champion was able to avoid injury and will be available to perform this Monday night on WWE RAW.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.