Triple H reacts to massive announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H recently shared his feelings about a major announcement made by the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier today, the multi-time World Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was appointed to the Board of Directors of the newly formed company TKO, which is the result of the recent merger of World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC. Additionally, the new partnership extends beyond board membership, as Johnson secured the coveted rights to his ring name, "The Rock."

CEO Ari Emanuel, in his statement, mentioned that he was thrilled to team up with The Great One on TKO's Board. He thinks the former WWE Champion's ability to build popular brands will be a game-changer for TKO, helping them achieve their ultimate goals.

Chief Content Officer Triple H didn't waste any time expressing his excitement in officially welcoming The Rock to the company's board.

"An incredibly exciting day for our business. @TKOGrp continues to grow bigger and better every day. Welcome to the team, @TheRock," he wrote.

Check out the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Triple H once revealed major insight that Vince McMahon taught him about his current WWE role

The Game took charge of that position following Vince McMahon's stepping away from the creative steering wheels. There have been significant differences in how a WWE product looks under McMahon and the 14-time World Champion's leadership.

However, Triple H, during a conversation with Sports Illustrated, shared the knowledge that was passed on from his father-in-law. He said the former WWE CEO taught him to put himself in a position as a fan and give them what they want.

"Vince [McMahon] taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you’ll never go wrong. You’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see," The Game said.

Under The Game's regime, many WWE Superstars have had an opportunity to prove themselves and put out their best in front of the fans. Only time will tell what The Rock will bring to the table after being appointed to TKO's Board.

