Triple H reveals major insight that Vince McMahon taught him for his current WWE role

Chief Content Officer Triple H recently revealed a crucial lesson passed on by Vince McMahon for his current WWE role. After Mr. McMahon stepped down from taking care of the creatives in the company, the 14-time World Champion took charge of that position.

Under The Game's regime, the wrestling world has witnessed many stars being pushed ahead unconventionally. At the helm of a team of talented writers and creative minds, the former WWE Champion finds himself in a position of newfound authority, empowered by parent company Endeavor to steer the creative direction of World Wrestling Entertainment.

This shift in leadership marks a reduction in direct involvement from Vince McMahon, but it doesn't signal his complete disengagement from the process. After five decades as the company's CEO, McMahon's influence remains deeply ingrained in WWE's operations.

As the excitement for Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is on the horizon, Triple H, in a conversation with Sports Illustrated, shared his expertise in crafting compelling narratives while recognizing his father-in-law's polarizing yet ultimately successful business decisions.

"Vince [McMahon] taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you’ll never go wrong. You’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see," The Game said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Wrestling veteran points out major problem with WWE creative under Triple H's leadership

The former WWE writer Vince Russo bashed the company's creatives for the booking of current babyfaces.

The wrestling veteran, speaking on an episode of Smackdown/RAW Review Show, referenced Rey Mysterio and LA Knight giving excuses after Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, respectively, defeated them using heel tactics. Vince Russo claimed he had given Hall of Famer Triple H too much credit.

"I swear to God, bro, sometimes I sit here and, you know, okay, bro, let's assume Hunter's in charge. I'm starting to think really Stevie I gave Hunter too much credit over the years," Russo said.

It would be exciting to see what the 14-time World Champion has in his arsenal to put on a massive Survivor Series WarGames on November 25, 2023.

