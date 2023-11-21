"I gave Hunter too much credit" - wrestling veteran points out major problem with WWE Creative

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized WWE Creative for their booking of babyfaces.

Earlier this month, Rey Mysterio lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel after the latter used brass knuckles to take him out behind the referee's back. That same night, LA Knight failed to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after interference from Jimmy Uso. Mysterio and Knight later complained about their opponents cheating on SmackDown.

On a recent episode of the "Smackdown/RAW Review Show," Russo pointed out that babyfaces should not be giving excuses. He claimed he gave Chief Content Officer Triple H too much credit.

"I swear to God, bro, sometimes I sit here and, you know, okay, bro, let's assume Hunter's in charge. I'm starting to think really Stevie I gave Hunter too much credit over the years. You know, let's face it. The dude was trained by Killer Kowalski. When I worked with him, he was always a student of the game. But I'm starting to think that I am giving him way too much credit, bro. Because we talk about the absolute fundamentals and like when you break it down to babyfaces and heels," he said.

The former WWE head writer added:

"Bro, like number one is babyfaces never make excuses ever. They never made excuses, they never whine, they never b*tched. If they lost, if they got screwed, you know what you got the best of me ain't gonna happen next time. I'm gonna smarten up, blah blah blah. But we've got freaking Rey Mysterio saying Logan Paul stole my title. He cheated. He couldn't have beat me without those brass knuckles, wa wa wa wa." [0:08 - 1:31]

Rey Mysterio is out of WWE action due to injury

While LA Knight continues his storyline with The Bloodline on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio recently underwent knee surgery and is currently out of action.

Before going on hiatus, The Master of the 619 was betrayed by his former LWO teammate Santos Escobar on SmackDown. Escobar brutally attacked Mysterio for allegedly favoring Carlito over him. The Puerto Rican star will now square off against Escobar at Survivor Series.

