Triple H receives a heartfelt message from newly-crowned WWE World Champion

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:54 GMT
We're on the road to WrestleMania 41. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE is getting stronger and stronger every week, thanks to the Road to WrestleMania 41 heating up. At this rate, we are getting massive title changes on almost every show.

In what was the biggest of them all year, IYO SKY won the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. It happened on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Triple H even sent a heartfelt message to the new champion via X/Twitter, along with a clip of them hugging backstage.

IYO has since responded to the Chief Content Officer with a heartfelt message of her own. The Genius of the Sky quote-tweeted his post to say how grateful she is to him and everyone backstage:

"I am so GRATEFUL to YOU and also the ENTIRE WWE FAMILY who are all involved in helping Me reach the top," tweeted IYO SKY.

Rhea Ripley was upset with the way she lost her Women's World Title, especially as she was distracted by Bianca Belair's presence at ringside on RAW. The EST of WWE even put her hands on Mami, eventually leading to IYO SKY capitalizing on the situation to dethrone her.

This will likely lead to a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41, with Ripley demanding that she be added to the title match between SKY and Belair.

