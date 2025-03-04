WWE RAW on Netflix - Best and Worst - Reason why Rhea Ripley lost her title; Roman Reigns' return date confirmed?

WWE RAW this week was a fantastic show, following up on a monumental Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The road to WrestleMania 41 is truly on, with twists and turns galore.

Ad

Last night's episode featured some great wrestling and a huge title change. We will get to that shortly, as we look at the entire show as a whole. Here are the biggest positives and negatives from this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#3. Best: Mami is toppled on WWE RAW

While there was nothing at all wrong with Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, adding IYO SKY to the mix for WrestleMania 41 is a genius move. She's earned her way into the spot with consistent performances all year. SKY beating Ripley was a bold call, but it was the right one.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not only was this the pathway towards a Triple Threat match, but it also justifies IYO's position. She has become a much bigger star by winning the Women's World Championship, ahead of a potential title defense against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley together. The EST's involvement on WWE RAW further confirmed plans for a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Best/Worst: Left without gold

Image via WWE.com

Chad Gable won't be happy at American Made once he returns from his dark Lucha quest, provided he makes it out of there safely. He told Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers to win championships during his absence. They had their chance on WWE RAW this week but failed.

Ad

To be fair, both title matches were great. Nile lost to Lyra Valkyria after a gritty performance from the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, the War Raiders and the Creeds put on quite a show for the World Tag Team Titles. It's just a shame the latter didn't result in new champions being crowned.

#1. Worst: Same old routine

As The Judgment Day saga rolls on, it feels like Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are in the same holding pattern. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have won the Women's Tag Team Championship, but beyond that, nothing has really changed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Balor makes a snarky comment, while Dominik tries to be the voice of reason. The Prince comes up with a plan to thwart the babyface he's feuding with, only for it to backfire. This time on WWE RAW, Bron Breakker got the better of The Judgment Day.

Our only hope is that it leads to an Intercontinental Championship match sooner rather than later. Also, Dirty Dom's secret conversation with a potential new member is a positive sign of progress. So it's not all bad!

Ad

#1. Best: Someone had to address it

With Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock off the show, it seemed like WWE RAW would not feature any follow-up on the hot show-closing angle from Elimination Chamber. Fortunately, that's how things kicked off last night. CM Punk was the one who broke the ice.

He cut a Pipebomb of sorts, targeting The Rock and Cena. Punk called The Final Boss a "bald fraud" and made fun of his goosebumps schtick. Meanwhile, The Best in the World had some harsh words for the 16-time world champion, claiming he can see right through John Cena.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk proceeded to address Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, who cost him the Elimination Chamber match. He even sent a message to Becky Lynch before The Visionary came out, and the two brawled all over the place. It was quite the fight, with Adam Pearce ultimately forcing a separation after they went backstage.

The General Manager made the match official. Punk will face Rollins inside of a Steel Cage on WWE RAW next week. This will likely lead to the return of Roman Reigns, who is yet to avenge The Architect for stomping him multiple times at the Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.