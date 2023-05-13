Triple H has reportedly not changed a major Vince McMahon rule from 2021

You might be curious about the differences in approach between Vince McMahon and Triple H. From a creative perspective, the difference can be seen on television, but when it comes to contract negotiations, The Game hasn't changed all too much.

This comes from a report by Fightful Select, where it was mentioned that several superstars who signed deals in 2019 will see them expire in 2024. 2019 was a time when WWE was freely offering high-salary contracts with the looming threat of AEW as an alternative employment option.

The report by Fightful Select stated that since 2021, WWE has taken a different approach. Rather than negotiating a year or a year-and-a-half before a superstar's contract expires, they now do it with less time remaining. This likely gives them more leverage over the superstar.

It continued to state that the approach of relative-last minute negotiations has been in effect since 2021, and that practice has not changed under Triple H. All eyes are normally on Triple H, who has brought back several superstars since taking over control of WWE creative.

The only time when contracts reached an expiration point without WWE realizing it was with Adam Cole and Pete Dunne in 2021.

Is Triple H having trouble negotiating with Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre worked through WrestleMania 39 with an injury and is now taking time off because of it. However, recent reports have suggested that he isn't able to see eye-to-eye with WWE on the terms and conditions of a new contract.

His contract is set to expire this summer, with Dave Meltzer revealing why there is almost no chance whatsoever that he appears at AEW ALL IN in Wembley Stadium, London.

He was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW, and fans will be hoping that he finds a way to come to terms with WWE. To many, he is a far better fit for WWE than AEW, and it's hard to argue that given the success he has enjoyed.

Poll : 0 votes