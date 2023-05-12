Backstage details on Drew McIntyre's future amidst rumors of WWE departure - Reports

In recent weeks, rumors have been circulating within the professional wrestling community about the future of WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. Speculation suggests that he may be unhappy with his current situation in WWE and could potentially leave the company once his contract expires.

Adding fuel to the fire, there have been whispers that McIntyre might appear at the highly anticipated AEW All In event scheduled for August at the iconic Wembley Stadium. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has shed some light on these speculations.

Meltzer firmly stated that the chances of McIntyre appearing at AEW All In are nearly nonexistent. According to Meltzer, McIntyre's contract with WWE extends well beyond the event's date, making it highly unlikely for him to participate. Even if McIntyre were to leave WWE after his contract expires, AEW would be the most probable destination. However, fans would have to wait until 2024 for any potential move to happen.

Additionally, it is important to consider the impact of McIntyre's recent injury on the length of his WWE contract. During his time away from the ring, WWE typically extends contracts to compensate for the time missed due to injury. Therefore, the end date of Drew McIntyre's deal will likely be pushed back, ensuring that the company receives the full value of his services.

What could be next for former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Drew McIntyre's career, it is essential to exercise patience and allow the contractual obligations to play out. McIntyre remains a prominent figure in WWE, and his future endeavors will undoubtedly generate significant interest in the wrestling world.

In conclusion, rumors surrounding Drew McIntyre's potential departure from WWE should be taken with a grain of salt. The statements made by Dave Meltzer indicate that McIntyre's contract extends beyond the speculated timeframe, making it highly improbable for him to appear at AEW All In or make any immediate career moves.

As wrestling enthusiasts, we should focus on supporting McIntyre during his ongoing journey within WWE and eagerly await the next exciting chapter in his illustrious career.

