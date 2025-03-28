Triple H is retiring the WWE Championship to introduce a new title immediately, says veteran

According to a veteran, Triple H could be retiring the WWE Championship for a big reason. He is apparently aiming to introduce a new title immediately after.

Wrestling industry veteran Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge YouTube channel.

Vince Russo admitted that he had to laugh when John Cena threatened that he would be retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning it. He said that this was so that The Game could immediately introduce a new title the week after the star's retirement, saying that since Cena had retired with the title, they would have a new one.

"I had to laugh out loud when Cena says, 'I will win the championship, and I will retire with it.' And I'm like, so what, bro? Triple H will just have a new championship the following week. Are you serious? Triple H loves, loves, getting new belts made. They'll just have a brand-new belt. 'We'll do the ceremony in the ring. John Cena left with the title, so we have a new!!!' Cloth over the title, a glass case, the whole shebang," Russo said. (31:32 - 32:07)

This is similar to what happened when CM Punk left with the title, and eventually, the star had a reunification match with John Cena when he returned.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

