  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H is retiring the WWE Championship to introduce a new title immediately, says veteran

Triple H is retiring the WWE Championship to introduce a new title immediately, says veteran

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 28, 2025 04:32 GMT
It has been decided? (Credit: WWE.com)
It has been decided? (Image credit: WWE.com)

According to a veteran, Triple H could be retiring the WWE Championship for a big reason. He is apparently aiming to introduce a new title immediately after.

Ad

Wrestling industry veteran Vince Russo joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge YouTube channel.

Vince Russo admitted that he had to laugh when John Cena threatened that he would be retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning it. He said that this was so that The Game could immediately introduce a new title the week after the star's retirement, saying that since Cena had retired with the title, they would have a new one.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I had to laugh out loud when Cena says, 'I will win the championship, and I will retire with it.' And I'm like, so what, bro? Triple H will just have a new championship the following week. Are you serious? Triple H loves, loves, getting new belts made. They'll just have a brand-new belt. 'We'll do the ceremony in the ring. John Cena left with the title, so we have a new!!!' Cloth over the title, a glass case, the whole shebang," Russo said. (31:32 - 32:07)
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

This is similar to what happened when CM Punk left with the title, and eventually, the star had a reunification match with John Cena when he returned.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी