WWE legend wonders if John Cena's RAW promo was foreshadowing major swerve

On RAW in Glasgow this week, John Cena teased winning the WWE Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All and retiring with it. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defeat Cena, but it won't be at WrestleMania 41, claims WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

The 16-time World Champion claimed he would leave with the belt, so the fans would have to get a new championship to spite them for hating his classic Spinner Belt. He claimed the replacement would be a "toy" and he would retire as the last 'real champion' in WWE.

Bully Ray wondered on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast if Triple H and his creative team would explore this major swerve. If that were to happen, then Cena would hold on to the belt until his final match in December, ultimately dropping it back to The American Nightmare at Madison Square Garden:

"Could you imagine John Cena's last night in the WWE, in professional wrestling, in Madison Square Garden, and Cody defeats John Cena in The Garden," Bully Ray said. [From 5:22 to 5:36]

The American Nightmare and The Cenation Leader continued their verbiage on RAW this week. Cody assured Cena that the latter won't win his 17th world title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come April.

John Cena is not advertised for any more WWE RAW shows after next week!

What strikes fear in fans is that the 47-year-old wrestler-turned-actor could hold the WWE Title hostage, as Brock Lesnar did in the past. Cena's commitments outside the wrestling business mean he only has limited dates in his farewell tour.

For two weeks straight, Cody Rhodes and the 16-time World Champion engaged in a war of words on RAW. They are booked for next week's show at The O2 in London. After that, Cena seemingly will not appear on the flagship show until WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

